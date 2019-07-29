Share:

The police were called after 5:30 pm local time for an active shooter at Christmas Hill Park.

At least one person has been confirmed dead, and 11 are reported injured in Sunday's California shooting, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

The police and emergency services responded to an active shooter situation at Christmas Hill Park of San Jose in California, where Gilroy Garlic Festival is taking place.

The police said that multiple people were shot. NBC Bay Area reported that ambulance crews were told 11 people "were down".

The police later confirmed on Twitter that there are victims of the incident.

Hours later local city city councilman Dion Bracco told the New York Times that three people were killed and another twelve injured in the shooting and that the suspect in custody.

"They don’t know if there were more, so they have to treat it as an active situation. We have police out here from as far away as San Jose," Bracco said.

There were no immediate reports on the circumstances of the shooting, however, a witness reported that a male in their 20s started shooting at one of the booths at the festival.

There were also multiple videos from the scene circulating on social media showing people running away from the food stands at the festival.

US President Donald Trump also took to twitter, citing earlier reports that the shooter was still at large and advising everyone to stay safe.