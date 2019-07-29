Share:

MASTUNG/SWABI - The funeral prayers of martyred Pak Army personnel Nadir Hussain and Hafeezullah were offered on Sunday. Around 10 personnel of the armed forces were martyred in two separate attacks in Balochistan and North Waziristan tribal region on Saturday. Funeral prayers of Hafeezullah were offered in Mastung, and were attended by a large number of people belonging to various walks of life, including FC personnel. On the other hand, funeral prayers of Nadir Hussain were offered in Swabi. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai, military officers, political leaders and members of the civil society attended the funeral. A Pakistan Army officer, Captain Aqib, was also among the martyrs. The rest included Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Hafeezullah, Sepoy Atif Altaf, Sepoy Nadir, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Babar, Sepoy Ehsan and Sepoy Ali Raza. The first incident occurred in Gurbaz area of North Waziristan near Pak-Afghan border on Saturday when terrorists from across the border opened fire at soldiers who were on a regular patrolling.