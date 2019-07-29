Share:

NEW DELHI - Indian Air Force (IAF) veteran Air Marshal Denzil Keelor has admitted his country’s failure in aerial dogfight with Pakistan which saw an Indian aircraft shot down by Pakistan Air Force and its pilot captured. In an undated TV interview which is being shared on social media, the former officer conceded that Pakistan had a great advantage over India. The PAF had shot down an Indian fighter jet MiG-21 on February 27 when it crossed into Pakistan. “Pakistan has a radar system, interception system, air defence system with the ability to detect, identify, intercept and destroy. We didn’t have it. We didn’t have it,” he said while answering a question. Denzil Keloor said some losses incurred by Indian side were due to tactical errors and inexperience. “You can’t go to war with this type of inexperience,” he said. “The attrition that took place on our side could have been much less,” he said while demanding authorities make public the information about India’s military and political failures during the conflict. “It should be made public because it gives detailed account of political failures, military leadership’s failure, tactical failure and strategic failure which led to that debacle. We all know it,” Air Marshal Keelor said.