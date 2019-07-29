Share:

ISLAMABAD : Islamabad Electric Supply Company asked the people to observe precautionary measures during the monsoon season as a little carelessness or negligence could lead to fatal accident.

The IESCO appealed to follow following precautionary measures for the sake of saving life and important belongings: Do not touch naked wires and get repair defective wiring; use 3 pin plug while using iron, washing machine, refrigerator; put wooden piece, flapper or ‘dari’ under your feet and also use rubber sole shoes. Use rope while drying clothes instead of electrical wires and do not use water pipe for it. Instruct children’s to avoid going near electricity installations while playing. Do not hold the rope of cattle with poles. Remain at least hundred feet away from high tension wires. Electrocuted person must be separated from wire with piece of wooden or dry cloth. Do not allow any person or animal to go near the broken electricity wires till the arrival of concerned IESCO staff. In case of any emergency, the consumers should contact the concerned area’s complaint office.