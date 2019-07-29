Share:

Islamabad (PR) Influencers of Pakistan Islamabad Forum co-hosted by Techlets Pvt. Ltd. and Google Business group Islamabad, supported by USAID SMEA, formally launched an Artificial Intelligence based Influencer MAS to help Pakistani SMEs and Digital influencers find, manage and measure influencer collaborations to boost Online Sales. Techlets was seed funded for 19 Million rupees by Ignite National ICT R&D Fund, Ministry of IT & Telecom, to develop Pakistan’s first Big data and Artificial Intelligence SaaS to offer comprehensive consumer profiles i.e., ‘360 degrees’ views of people residing in Pakistan,These comprehensive consumer profiles has helped Tech-lets grow online revenues for partner SMEs tremendously in last year. Ignite support helped Techlets grew from a 2-persons team to a cash positive company of 30 plus data scientists, application developers, designers and business experts. With offices in Islamabad, Karachi and Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, and satisfied clients in South-East Asia, South Asia, Middle East and Europe, Techlets reported more than 70 Million rupees in collective revenues with over 20 plus SME partners Ignite SEED funded venture saw 4x ROI and is growing at steady pace now with support of clients and partners, both nationally and internationally.