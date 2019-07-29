Share:

World Population day is celebrated every year on July 11 to raise awareness among the masses regarding global population issues especially faced by the third world countries. The event was started in 1989 by United Nation Governing council Development Programme at a time when the population of the world reached 5 billion.

The current world population is about 7.7 billion and is increasing at a high pace. Moreover, at the same time, the Population of Pakistan was approximately 100 million, however, the current population of Pakistan is about 210 million. It is expected that with the same speed, the population of Pakistan can cross 300 million up to 2050, which is an alarming situation for Pakistan.

Major reasons for increase of Population are 1. Lack of women Empowerment 2.Poor response of Population Dept 3. The increasing rate of illiteracy among the masses 4.Imbalance between death and birth rate 5. Lack of family Planning 6. Strong belief in religion 7.Technological advancement in fertility treatment 8. Increase in immigrants and Refugees etc.

Due to the high increase in Population, Pakistan is facing serious challenges like shortage of water, electricity, jobs infrastructure. Public Transportation, health, education law and order, and other social issues are prevailing in the society. The population is a big threat for Pakistan. Already China has reduced the birth rate and controlled the growth rate of the population in a decent way. It is time that new reform may be introduced for family planning in Pakistan as well.

ABDUL KHALIQUE,

Karachi.