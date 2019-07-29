Share:

RAWALPINDI : The religious-political groups and charities who want to collect hides of sacrificial animals on upcoming Eid-ul-Azha will have to obtain permission from the Deputy Commissioner, Rawalpindi.

According to a district administration spokesman, permission from the DC Rawalpindi was necessary for any group, organisations, seminaries and NGOs which want to collect the hides as Punjab government’s Home Department had imposed ban on collection of hides of sacrificial animals by unauthorised persons and banned organisations.

He said that the authorised persons and registered organisations which would be given permission by the DC would only be allowed to collect the hides.

To get approval in this regard, applications along with required documents could be submitted in Assistant Commissioner’s office till July 31, he added. He said that no one would be allowed to violate the orders of the Home Department and applications submitted after due date would not be entertained.

FIRs will also be registered against those found collecting hides, he said, adding that special teams to take action against the violators would be constituted at tehsil level.

He said that any individual or group collecting the hides without the permission would face legal action.

In view of public health and security, the authorised organisations would set up their collection points during three days of Eid -l-Azha in consultation with local administration and police.

According to the official code of conduct, the government has banned setting up of hides’ collection points by any political, religious or welfare organisation on roadsides.