LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council has planned to start Independence Day celebrations with a Children’s Arts & Craft workshop. This will be a one-week workshop starting from Monday, July 29 and continuing till August 5.

Alhamra has registered 35 children for this workshop from all over Pakistan. Any child from private or public school could register for this workshop.

Provincial Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal will grace the opening ceremony of the workshop. Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: “Alhamra always celebrates Independence Day with high spirits and arranges public events on this occasion. We have specifically arranged this workshop for children to emphasis on the importance of Independence Day and its value for our country.”