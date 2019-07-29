Share:

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that while the life, property and honour of the non-Muslim Pakistani community in the country is fully secure, the laws concerning the minorities rights were not being implemented at international level.

In a message of World Minorities Day, Sirajul Haq said that both Islam and the constitution of the country guarantees the rights of the Pakistani community. He said that large number of Christians, Sikhs, Hindus and believers of other religions living in the country are free to practice their religion. Their worship places were being given due respect and it is the state responsibility to protect these, he added.

The JI Chief said that the Pakistani minority community was playing an effective role in the country’s politics and was also contributing to the national development. He said that the minorities in Pakistani were the most protected and secure as compared to other countries of the world.

He pointed out that he was the first to propose in the Khyber Assembly that the minorities in the country should be called the Pakistani community. He said that the Pakistani Muslims fully share the pleasures and the grief of the Pakistani community. He said nobody in the country was ever forced to change his religion. He said that members of the Pakistani community are serving in all state departments including the armed forces and they had never faced any bias.

Sirajul Haq said that on the other hand, the minorities in India are being targeted every day, their members are killed and their habitations is razed to the ground. The Muslims, the largest minority in India, as also the Christians Sikhs and even low caste Hindus were being treated worse than animals. The worship places of the Muslims and Christians are not safe and mosques and Churches are being set on fire.

The JI Chief said that since the razing of the historic Babri mosque and the setting of the Sikh GoldenTemple on fire, the massacre of the Muslims in Gujrat, there had been numerous incidents which had fully exposed the so-called secularism of India.

He deplored the silence of the world community on the worst human rights violations in Kashmir. He said that the United Nations had promised plebiscite in Kashmir but this right had not been granted to the Kashmiris for the last seventy years.