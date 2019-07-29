Share:

LAHORE - A 27-year-old man was found hanged on the rooftop of Punjab Dental College’s hostel on early Sunday. The body was sent to the morgue for autopsy. The deceased was identified by police as Muhammad Hanif, a resident of Kot Radha Kishan.

According to police investigators, the deceased was an employee at the hostel mess. Police sources say they believe the man ended his life by hanging himself hostel’s rooftop with a piece of cloth. A college employee witnessed the body on the rooftop and alerted the police on Sunday morning. The police were investigating the death.

SEVEN INJURED

Seven people were wounded when an electric transformer exploded with a powerful bang in Badami Bagh late Saturday, rescue workers said.

All the injured were shifted to Mayo Hospital with burns. The condition of two of the injured was said to be serious till Sunday evening. Rescue workers said the transformer installed on a busy road in the congested locality exploded all of a sudden. The blast was so far powerful that it triggered panic in the area. The entire vicinity plunged into darkness following the explosion.