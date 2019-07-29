Share:

SHIKARPUR - One villager was gunned down in firing erupted between two groups of Marfani tribesmen over an old ongoing dispute at village Mubarak Marfani, in the vicinity of Jahan Waah Police Station, some 40 kilometers off from here, on Sunday.

According to reports, a villager identified as Muhammad Hanif Marfani was shot dead in firing erupted between two groups of Marfani community persons over an old dispute.

Following the information, heavy contingent of police force reached the spot and controlled over the situation and handed over the body to his heirs after conducting postmortem examination from DHQ Hospital Shikarpur.

A lot of innocent people of Shikarpur have lost their lives and a good number of people have become disables in deadly feuds developed over trivial issues and owing to deadly disputes the disputed areas have been become no-go-area for people therefore in disputed areas women and children are suffering from health and education.

A case was to be registered till filling of this story.