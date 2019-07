Share:

Supreme Court Judge Justice Azmat Saeed on Monday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has the authority to take action against those involved in benefitting from forging documents.

These remarks were uttered as the Top court heard on a petition against formation of a fake merit list in Punjab Public Service Commission.

“According to NAB laws, those found indulged in submitting fake documents shall be imprisoned for 14 years”, Justice Azmat stated