ISLAMABAD - National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the registration process across the country under Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Project titled as, ‘’A home for every Pakistani at low price; in easy installments.’’

Registration will be accepted for only one member of each family on the basis of First Come-First Served Basis, Radio Pakistan reported.

The interesting people have been advised not to forget to obtain a receipt and make sure that their CNIC and tracking numbers are entered correctly.