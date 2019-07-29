Share:

Islamabad - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) will operationalise all of its regional offices at Discos level by early next month, it is learnt reliably.

“We have Nepra’s regional offices in all the provincial metropolitan cities and now will establish offices at the Distribution Companies (Discos) level, official source told The Nation here Sunday.

“Earlier, the provincial NEPRA offices were taking care of the Discos located in the provincial limits. For Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan we don’t need to set up new Nepra offices as each the province has one Disco and the existing Nepra’s offices will work with Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) and Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco),” said the sources.

Similarly the existing Nepra office in Karachi will take care of K-electric consumers while the one in Lahore will look after the consumers of Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco). For the remaining Discos including Gujranawala Electric Power Company(Gepco) Multan Electric Power Company(Mepco), Faisal Electric Supply Company(Fesco), Sukkur Electric Power Company(Sepco) and Hyderabad Electric Supply Company(Hesco) new new Nepra’s offices are being set up.

Spaces have been acquired the setting up of the Nepra offices, said the source. Similarly the hiring process for these offices have almost been completed, the source added. Each office will have an advisor, Assistant director, office assistant and other related subordinate staff, the source maintained. All the arrangements have been completed and these Disco level offices will be functional by early next month, said the source.

The regulatory body offices at Disco level will facilitate the aggrieved consumers to complain about the mistreatment of the Distribution companies, said the source. The basic role of these offices will be to ensure dispensation of justice and protection of consumers’ interests.

It will oversee the performance and effectiveness of the Discos and will entertain the consumers complaints. The offices will ensure redressal in the minimum time period.

When asked about of the financial impact of setting up of new offices at regional levels the source said that it will definitely increase the expenses of the regulatory body but the relief it will provide to the consumers will be far bigger than the cost of these new offices. “We are taking the regulator to the door steps of the electricity consumers which will protect them from the highhandedness and maltreatment of the Distribution companies,” the source argued. Besides a parliamentary committee had also recommended long ago for the establishment of these offices at Discos level and we are following those directives,the source added.