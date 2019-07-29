Share:

Karachi traffic police is doing a good job. It should be hailed that those who ride bikes without helmet especially on Shahre-e-Faisal are not only registered challan for the violation but are also offered helmets at a low price as compared to market value. As a result, the majority of bike riders are now seen wearing a helmet which is really good and mandatory for their safety.

Such actions must be appreciated. The purpose for which challan is registered is served by providing violators helmet on the spot. Traffic police should also initiate another campaign that those who do not possess a valid driving license, they should not only be registered for challan but the license should also be made on the spot so that no citizen drive vehicles without a licence.

FAISAL ANSAR,

Karachi.