ISLAMABAD - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued around 98 different permits to streamline matters related to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) sector including its smooth supply in every nook and cranny of the country throughout the year. During the last fiscal year, the authority granted 96 licences for operation, marketing, storage and filling plants, construction of LPG auto refuelling stations and storage, construction of LPG air-mix plants and distribution of air-mix LPG through storage and handling terminals, and setting up an LPG production and storage facility besides authorising two companies to manufacture LPG equipment.

OGRA also compiled a report about consumption of LPG, which shows that domestic, industrial and commercial consumers of Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Northern Areas, Federal Administered Tribal Areas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir have consumers around 40,921 Metric Ton LPG in a 14-month period (April-2018 to May-2019).

According to OGRA’s Annual Performance Report 2018-19, the LPG prices are determined by the Ministry of Energy under a regulation policy, while the authority’s domain is limited to notification and regulation of the determined rates. OGRA has said that, it provided relief of around Rs107 million to consumers by addressing their complaints against two state-owned companies, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) during the last fiscal year. The authority received 7,082 complaints, of which it decided 5,909 cases and granted gas connections to 635 complainants besides providing Rs106.93 million relief to consumers by addressing their grievances.