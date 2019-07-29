Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly session called on the requisition of the Opposition is starting here on Monday (today) at 10:30 am.

It is the second session convened by the Opposition in a month. Given the fate of previous such sessions, it is most likely to end the same day.

In its requisition letter submitted with the Assembly secretariat, the Opposition had desired to have debate on law and order, price control and the current economic situation. But given its track record, the PML-N-led Opposition will agitate the issue of non-issuance of production orders of Opposition leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and MPA Khawaja Salman Rafique instead.

Also, the government has placed Punjab Alternate Dispute Resolution Bill 2019 on day’s agenda to be adopted by the Assembly on Monday.

It also intends to lay three bills in the Assembly. They include: The Punjab Seized and Freezed Institutions (Madaris and Schools) Ordinance, 2019, The Punjab Regularization of Service (Amendment) Ordinance 2019 and The Punjab Seized and Freezed Facilities (Hospitals and Dispensaries) Ordinance 2019.

Two other bills including The Punjab Regularization of Service (Amendment) Ordinance and Fort Monroe Development Authority (Amendment) Bill 2019 will also be introduced in the House