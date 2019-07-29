Share:

LAHORE - Pakistani sailors excelled in the 2nd Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Open Sailing Championship at PAF Yacht Club, Karachi.

The championship included four sailing classes (laser standard, laser radial, optimist, RSX), out of which three sailing classes were of sailing category and one was of wind surfing, said a press release issued here by Directorate of Media Affairs of PAF.

In the RSX category, gold and silver medals were grabbed by Pakistan’s Raja Qasim Abbas and M Sajjad respectively, while Tunisia’s Mami Safouan claimed bronze. In laser standard, all medals were clinched by Pakistani sailors – M Tanveer, Muzammil Hussain and Najeeb-Ullah.

In laser radial, Khairunneeta Mohd Afendy of Malaysia won gold medal while Pakistan’s Hana Fatima Asad and Marium Asad Ali won silver and bronze respectively. In optimist category, Master Panna Boonnak and Miss Thorfun Boonnak of Thailand grabbed gold and silver respectively while M Abdullah Akram of Pakistan claimed bronze.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away medals to the winners and runner ups.

The championship was played from 23- 27 July, in which 57 sailors and officials from seventeen countries participated.