- 10:18 PM | July 29, 2019 Islam and Pakistan's constitution guarantees minority rights: Siraj ul Haq
- 9:56 PM | July 29, 2019 Ctizens should play an active role to fight dengue: Dr.Yasmin Rashid
- 9:33 PM | July 29, 2019 PM Imran appreciates efforts of Bait-ul-Mal
- 8:59 PM | July 29, 2019 First Karachi monsoon disturbs normal life
- 8:25 PM | July 29, 2019 Speaker NA directs IG for action against Siddiqui’s cuffing
- 8:08 PM | July 29, 2019 E-Billing system would reduce corruption: Murad Saeed
- 7:13 PM | July 29, 2019 NAB authorized to act against document forgers: Justice Azmat
- 6:28 PM | July 29, 2019 PM Imran, COAS Gen Bajwa discuss security matters
- 5:57 PM | July 29, 2019 CM Buzdar reviews progress on Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme project
- 5:18 PM | July 29, 2019 CJP Chairs discuss security arrangements for SAARCLAW conference
- 4:38 PM | July 29, 2019 Pharmaceutical exports increase by 8 percent to Rs211.674 million
- 3:30 PM | July 29, 2019 Shireen Mazari removes PTI leader accused of assault
- 3:04 PM | July 29, 2019 Indian deputy HC summoned over LoC ceasefire violations
- 2:18 PM | July 29, 2019 US-led coalition strike on Syria, kills and injures civilians
- 1:52 PM | July 29, 2019 Govt struggles to ensure rights of people, PM Khan says
- 1:44 PM | July 29, 2019 AC facility not being used by Asif Zardari in prison: Bilawal
- 1:10 PM | July 29, 2019 Govt establishes National Youth Council for PMYAP
- 1:01 PM | July 29, 2019 Hearing of drugs case against Rana Sana Ullah adjourned till August 09
- 12:41 PM | July 29, 2019 SC larger bench to decide duration of life sentence
- 12:21 PM | July 29, 2019 PM Imran summons cabinet meeting on July 30