The exports of pharmaceutical products from the country during the financial year (2018-19) grew by 8.6 percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported pharmaceutical product of worth $211.674 million during July-June (2018-19) as against the export of $ 194.910 million during July-June (2017-18), showing raise of 8.6 percent, according to the latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of the pharmaceutical products also increased by 29.27 percent from 10,189 metric ton to 13,171 metric ton, according to the data.