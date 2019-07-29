Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has hailed the efforts of Bait-ul-Mal for the welfare and facilitation of the needy persons.

The Prime Minister said this while talking to the Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Aon Abbas Buppi, who called him in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting MD Bait-ul-Mal presented one year performance report of his organization to the Prime Minister.

MD Bait-ul-Mal also gave a detailed briefing to the Prime Minister over Dar-ul-Ehsas Centers, which have been started in the current year.

The MD said that under the program, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal shall provide residential accommodation and necessary facilities to over 10,000 children throughout the country. He further added that medical treatment and facilities are being provided by Bait-ul-Mal to the patients suffering from chronic diseases.

He also brief Prime Minister about the Mobile App of Bait-ul- Mal and One Window Operation to facilitate the applicants.