Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has called the meeting of federal cabinet on July 30 to deliberate over 9-point agenda.

A wide range of matters including amendments in Rules of Business -1973, establishment of national commission for child rights, appointment of MD PASCO and appointment of CEO of Alternative Energy Development Board will come under discussion in the meeting.

A summary on the appointment of MD PASCO will also be presented in the meeting.

Earlier on July 26, the federal cabinet had allowed Pakistanis holding dual nationality to take part in elections.

The cabinet, which met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, had also formed a committee to initiate the process of required legal amendments to this effect.

The meeting had decided that providing overseas Pakistanis an opportunity to participate in the political process was in the interest of the country.