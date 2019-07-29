Share:

The Prime Minister Imran Khan said the PTI government has been carrying out struggle for ensuring provision of rights to people, following the principles practiced in the State of Madina.

While addressing a ceremony in connection with National Minority Day at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Monday, he said the State of Madina was a modern state that protected rights of every citizen, and Pakistan will be raised on the same model.

Futher, PM Imran Khan has reiterated his commitment to build Pakistan on the model of State of Madina, ensuring rights to people, rule of law and provision of facilities to citizens at equal level.

He also said the government will protect and develop worship places of minorities in the country and also facilitate them to the maximum level to perform them religious rituals.

He added that the government is committed to open Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh community on 550th birth anniversary of Babar Guru Nanak.

Moreover, the Prime Minister regretted that when the government is implementing law against the past rulers, who took the country's loan from 6,000 billion rupees to 30,000 billion rupees, they are raising hue and cry.