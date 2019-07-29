Share:

Prime Minister Youth Affairs Program (PMYAP) has formally established a 33-member National Youth Council under the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to empower youths for better livelihood and income opportunities.

According to a notification issued by cabinet division in late June, PM Khan will be the patron-in-chief and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar will be the chairman of the 33-member youth council.

An official of the programme told that a comprehensive strategy has been made for Kamyab Jawan Program under which several programs would be formulated.

“It is an interest-free loan scheme under which clean lending facility will be offered to youths up to Rs500,000, and subsidised loans will also be offered,” he added.

Besides, all provincial ministers for youth affairs (from four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan), cricketer Hassan Ali and female cricketer Sana Mir have been included in the council.

Influential persons in the fields of sports, education, religion, economy, and arts and culture have also been added in it.

PM Youth Programme’s deputy secretary is also a part of the council, whereas Major Tanvir Shafi, the veteran soldier who had fought in the Operation Zarb-e-Azb, is amongst the prominent members of the council.

Artists Hamza Ali Abbasi and Mahira Khan, K-2 climber Samina Beg and differently-abled Muneeba Mazari have been added in the council to play their active role.

Shazia Batool, an artist hailing from Balochistan, national footballer Karishma Ali and first she-male news anchor Marvia Malik have also been selected for membership of the youth council.

“The council’s agenda will be uplifting youths for development and prosperity…Youths will be added to the decision-making process at the national level,” he had said, adding that the council would coordinate and work jointly with provincial governments and the federal government.