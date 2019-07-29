Share:

In the hot season, classes have been started from 1st July 2019. Temperature is high and students and teaching staff is miserable due to load shedding of electricity. College education is suffering due to lack of Solar system facility. In the Sukkur region, they have such a Solar system facility in all the colleges. In the Government Sachal Sarmast degree college Ranipur, students come for admission. The reason is that faculty members are as well educated as those of Quaid - e - Azam University. They have taken the initiative to raise the quality of education. Students have even left the private institutions to join this college. However, electricity is the main problem in college.

Sindh government must take positive initiative and introduce Solar System.

SHAFIQUE HUSSAIN WASSAN,

Khairpur Mirs.