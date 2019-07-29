Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former leg-spinner Abdul Qadir wants Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to appoint Mohsin Hasan Khan as the national team’s batting coach.

“As a coach, he was doing a great job. It was under his mentorship that Pakistan whitewashed England 3-0 in their Test series in 2012. It is regrettable that he was removed without any reason, which cost Pakistan dearly,” he said.

Mohsin was appointed as the interim coach of Pakistan team on October 3, 2011, while PCB also formed a committee to search for a certified coach. Mohsin was removed once Dav Whatmore was selected as Pakistan’s permanent coach in early 2012.

Qadir, who also captained the Pakistan cricket team in five Test matches during 1987-88, said there was no need to appoint any head coach. “I believe that if you have specialised batting, bowling and fielding coaches, there is no need to appoint a head over them.”

He said the expertise of former cricket greats must be utilised by giving them the coaching responsibilities instead of opting for foreign coaches. “We have several greats like Zaheer Abbas, Javed Miandad, Saeed Anwar, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousaf, Sarfraz Nawaz, Shoaib Mohammad, Shoaib Akhtar, Ijaz Ahmed. They are best known for their skills and expertise.

“They are highly patriotic people, who can pass on their skills to the current players with utmost dedication. I think they must be given the chance to serve in this capacity. The board should appoint two to three former greats as coaches at a regional level to develop the players from the grass roots level.”

Qadir also urged PCB to retain skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for all three formats and appoint Babar Azam as his deputy. Qadir, who appeared in 67 Tests and 104 ODIs between 1977 and 1993, said though Pakistan failed to make a place in the semi-finals of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the captain must not be held responsible for the failure. “Sarfraz is a match-winning captain and has shown his fighting spirit several times. I think he should continue leading in all the three formats,” he said.

However, the former leg-spin wizard was of the view that Babar should be the vice-captain of the national side. “Sarfraz may decide to retire after two to three years and till that time, Babar will be able to handle the pressure of captaincy.”

Qadir said after Sarfraz, Babar would be the best option for the PCB to lead the team though he said he has a long way to go.

“I believe he (Babar) has to learn a lot before leading the national side,” he said. “It is time for his grooming and that can be better done by making him Sarfraz’ deputy.”

He said although Babar had served as skipper in the under-19 team and knew how to take decisions in the field, the pressure of captaincy at the senior level was bit different. “Hence, it will be premature to hand him over the reins of team’s captaincy (now),” he remarked.