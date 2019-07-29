Share:

ISLAMABAD : Capital Development Authority’s aggressive campaign against the state’s land encroachers did not yield the desired results due to absence of a mechanism to control re-emergence of such violators.

The residents of federal capital on Sunday demanded actions against illegal occupation on parking areas made by motor car dealers in different sectors of federal capital, hindering the pedestrian movement around the area. According to them, they were facing difficulties in parking due to illegitimate ramps constructed by car motor dealers and showrooms owners and illegal occupiers on footpaths and parking areas of the city centres.

Arsalan, a motorist said that parking areas as well as footpaths and verandas of markets should be freed from encroachers to facilitate the general public visiting those markets. He urged the authorities concerned to expand the anti-encroachment drive across the city and business centre for freely movement of the citizens. Waseem, a shopper in the area while blaming the authorities said that due to the nexus between the car dealers and officials concerned, they had illegally encroached upon pavements, footpaths and roads to park cars. He said that action should be taken against those officials, who connived with car dealers for encroachments. When contacted, Coordinator Municipal Administration Directorate of CDA Owais said that enforcement teams were removing illegally-constructed ramps across the city.

In this connection, he said, a vigorous operation was conducted in G-8 and several illegal structures hindering the pedestrian movement were demolished while unattended parked vehicles of Car Motor dealers and showrooms in the public parking area have been shifted to the concerned police station.

More than six car showrooms were also sealed during the operation, he said. The operation will remain continue and its scope will be further expanded to all business centres of the city to provide maximum relief to the public, he said.

========

========