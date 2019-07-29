Share:

MUZFFARGARH - Welfare of the police personnel is the top priority and all-out resources will utilise for their prosperity, declared DG Khan Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmad during his maiden visit to Muzaffargarh.

On arrival newly-posted RPO Imran Ahmed was presented march-past and salute by a smart contingent of police and he was welcomed by DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar outside command and control room.

On the occasion, he appreciated the police performance and modernization of.

Later, the RPO visited the command & control room and witnessed the modern computer system set up Helpline 15, vehicle tracking and front desk office besides media control room and IT branch.

He also visited Khidmat Centre along with SP (Investigations) Ch Sajjad Ahmad Gujjar and inaugurated state-of-the-art driving school. He inspected newly-constructed hospital and canteen, examined Dolphin Force and well-equipped motorcycles of the force.