Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar has instructed IG Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar to take strict action against those officials who handcuffed Irfan Siddiqui.

On Monday, the Interior Minister Ijaz Shah and IG Islamabad called on Speaker National Assembly at his chamber.

The Interior Minister apprised him the government’ s point of view on the arrest of Irfan Siddiqui who was the Advisor to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

IG Police presented the reports on the occurrence. The speaker said that disciplinary action should be taken against those [police personnel who were behind the handcuffing the senior journalist, Siddiqui. He said that the police reforms are necessary to avoid such incidents in future.

Prime Minister Imran Khan also showed his displeasure and took notice of the arrest. The Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Information, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Irfan Siddiqui was made a victim of such legal bottlenecks, which Imran is working for their removal.