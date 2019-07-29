Share:

ISLAMABAD - Taimoor Saeed and Danish won bronze medals in the -53kg weight category in the El-Hassan Taekwondo Championship G-1 as they lost in the final played in Amman on late Saturday night.

According to Pakistan Taekwondo Federation (PTWF) President Lt Col (R) Wasim Ahmed Januja, Taimoor displayed top class skills and fought his heart out but he lost 7-9 in the semifinals against Kuwaiti player in the 78 plus kg weight category, while Danish lost semifinals against Jordanian player in the -78kg Under-17 category 9-16.

Ammar and Adeeba lost in the quarterfinals against Qatari and UAE players in -68kg and -59kg weight categories, while Fatima made it to the semifinals as she beat Jordanian in female U-14 in -47kg weight category. Saad also won against UAE player in the U-14 boys in -61kg weight category and move into the semifinals.

“It is a huge disappointment for Pakistan, as our sure-shot medal hope Sanin Ashfaq badly injured his knee and had to withdraw both from junior and cadet categories.

Now Fatima will also represent the country in World Cadet Championship next month in Uzbekistan. She is the first Pakistani, who will participate in the mega event and I hope she will deliver,” Wasim concluded.