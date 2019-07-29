Share:

SARGODHA : Three persons were killed while 13 others sustained critical injuries in different rain-related incidents here on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 and police, two brothers lost their lives whereas another received injuries when a wall of their house collapsed here in Sargodha. The rescue teams arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to hospital. In Faisalabad, youth was killed when roof of a house caved in due to torrential rain. Separately, ten persons reportedly wounded in five mishaps of roof collapse in Sheikhupura. On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast widespread rains/wind-thunderstorm (with isolated heavy falls) is expected in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Zhob divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at scattered places in Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions, at isolated places in Kalat, Multan, Bahawalpur, Karachi, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas, Shaheed Benazirabad divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan.