Pakistan is aiming for a knowledge economy where IT will be the top contributor to the country’s exports and job creation. With digital taking the center stage, the new proposed policy pledges to provide services to citizens, create and enhance the capacity of the industry, and reduce corruption via a $2 Billion National Digital Transformation Initiative . This points to big changes on the financial services front too as by 2023,the government’s revised National Financial Inclusion Strategy aims for 100% digitalization of government payments and receipts along with back-end automation, digitalization of Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS), and introduction of fully functional Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) Scheme besides measures for financial inclusion of the masses.

These ambitious digitalization plans are the need of the hourto foster administrative efficiencies and bridge the financial inclusion divide that persists in Pakistan. According to the Global Findex 2017 database, financial account ownership in Pakistan – including accounts opened with commercial banks, microfinance institutions, post offices, and mobile money – had increased to 21% of adult population in 2017, up from 10% in 2011. Although the trend is optimistic, a big number of Pakistanis are still unbanked and the density remains low compared to other lower-middle-income countries of the region. In Pakistan, the digitalization targets at hand and a void to fill in terms of digital and financial inclusion call for a bigger role from financial services providers.

Pakistan’s first mobile money product, Easypaisa by Telenor Microfinance Bank, showed us ten years ago how the telecommunications technology can be leveraged to bring the underserved masses into the folds of digital and financial inclusion. The idea was simple: a mobile phone in almost every hand (with teledensity in Pakistan reaching a near saturation at 74%) can deliver innovative solutions to individualsmore effectively than any other means. Easypaisa addressed the needs of unbanked Pakistani masses and made account opening, and sending and receiving money a breeze.The product was the result of Telenor Microfinance Bank’s vision of empowering the Pakistani society, which to this day drives the bank to transform the Pakistani financial services landscape though innovation.Over the years, Easypaisa has embarked on an extraordinary journey of innovation to achieve financial empowerment for the masses on an individual level. With a network of over 130,000 agents, Easypaisa has now become the most revered mobile financial services provider with 24.7 million registered customers nationwide.

Through the years, Telenor Microfinance Bankhas been supporting livelihoods in underserved rural and urban communities across the country. It is no surprise that these efforts have been recognized on many occasions on both domestic and international levels.Reaching a major milestone in its journey of promoting financial inclusion, Telenor Microfinance Bank recently won the ‘Innovation in Payments Award’ under ‘The Innovators 2019’ banner of Global Finance magazine that has a circulation over fifty thousand and readers in 188 countries. The award was in recognition of Telenor Microfinance Bank’s Blockchain powered international remittance service launched last year. Easypaisa partnered with its Malaysian counterpart Valyou to introduce Pakistan’s first cross-border mobile wallet-to-wallet remittance service powered by Alipay’s cutting-edge Blockchain technology. The technology makes money transfers highly secure and transparent as all information stored, shared or uploaded through the Blockchain remittance platform is encrypted with the most advanced protocols to protect user privacy.

Another recognition for its financial inclusion successes includes the ‘Most Innovative MFI Award’ at the recently held 13th Citi PPAF Micro-entrepreneurship Awards. The Citi-PPAF Micro-entrepreneurship Awards (CMA) program is a collaboration between the Citi Foundation and Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund providing unique opportunities to small businesses to be recognized for their entrepreneurial and social achievements. The awards also aim at raising awareness about microfinance and the best practices in micro-entrepreneurship including the role of microfinance institutions.

Previously, Telenor Microfinance Bank also won the Pakistan Banking Awards for 2016 and 2017 which included awards for ‘Bank the Unbanked’ and ‘Best Micro Finance Bank’. The bank was recognized for paying close attention to financial inclusion and expanding its outreach to rural and low-income urban penetration and diversification among all segments of account holders which included female account holders across Pakistan.

These awards and recognition represent strong, proactive measures taken by Telenor Microfinance Bank and demonstrate its commitment to delivering empowering financial products and services to those who need them most. The bankcontinues to invest resources into ensuring that its objective of revolutionizing the landscape of financial services in Pakistan is being met. By democratizing access to digital payments and building the digital infrastructure required for this, the bank is constantly working to ensure that every Pakistani is able to enjoy the financial safety and convenience that has become a staple benefit of the modern world.