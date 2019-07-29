Share:

The warplanes of the US-led international coalition attacked the village of Zerif in an eastern suburb of Deir ez-Zor, leaving civilians among the dead and wounded, according to Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a local source.

"Several civilians died and were injured as a result of US-led coalition airstrikes on Zerif village, to the east of Deir-ez-Zor," the agency quotes the source as saying.

The coalition reportedly conducted 34,514 strikes between August 2014 and the end of May 2019.

The United States and its allies have been fighting the Daesh* terror group in Syria and Iraq since 2014. The United States and its allies' operations against Daesh in Syria have not been authorised by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.