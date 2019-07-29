Share:

RAWALPINDI : Only 3 days are left in 10 per cent concession rate of token tax announced by the Motor Branch of the Excise and Taxation Department Rawalpindi.

According to details, the Motor Branch had announced 10 per cent concession on token tax till July 31.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer Sohail Shahzad, after July 31, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

Special counters have been established for collection of vehicles token tax, he said. He urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.