MUZFFARGARH: Four persons including an elderly woman died in separate road accidents here. According to police, the first accident took place on Mianwali Road near Shahwala Jungle in which a speeding van rammed into a trailer from the rear. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured and deceased (Kafayatullah and Hashmatullah) to Muzaffargarh DHQ Hospital. The deceased belonged to Lucky Marwat. The second accident took place at Hamzewali, Alipur tehsil where a bus collided with a loader rickshaw. Driver of loader rickshaw, Arshad of Hamzeywali, died in the accident. Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to THQ Hospital Alipur after first aid. The third accident occurred on Jhang Road near Rangpur where a truck collided with another vehicle. A woman named Sughran Bibi (80) of Toba Tek Singh died while two others were injured. The injured were shifted to Rural Health Centre Rangpur by Rescue 1122.