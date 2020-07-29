Share:

BAHAWALPUR - As many as 1,220 Eid congregations will be held in Bahawalpur Division for which 2,982 police personnel along with 615 national volunteers and 2,412 special police personnel will provide security cover. According to RPO Bahawalpur Zubair Dareshak, these 2,982 police personnel include 68 inspectors, 192 sub-inspectors, 377 assistant sub-inspectors, 197 head constables and 2127 constables. He said that the Eid congregations had been divided into three categories depending on the sensitivity. 37 of these congregations are placed in category A, 95 in category B and 1,088 in category C. 351 police personnel are performing duties at 40 cattle markets of the division. He said that 318 CCTV cameras, 964 metal detectors and 28 walkthrough gates would be used to secure the Eid congregations. He said that DPOs of all the three districts of Bahawalpur division had been directed to do technical sweeping of Eid Gahs, Masajid and Imam Bargahs.