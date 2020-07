Share:

RAWALPINDI - Two dacoits were killed while two cops and a shopkeeper sustained bullet injuries in an encounter in area of Banni police station, informed police spokesman on Tuesday.

The injured cops and the shopkeeper were rushed to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) for medical treatment, he said. Another dacoit managed to escape from the scene and police are looking for him, he added. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP Rai Mazhar and his team.