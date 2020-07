Share:

PESHAWAR - Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two militants of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from the southern KP district of Bannu.

According to a security of­ficial, on a tip-off, SSP CTD formed a team that raided Norar Bazaar and arrest­ed Muhammad Anwar and Muhammad Wali, be­longing to the Akhtar Mu­hammad Janikhel group of the TTP. Both were wanted by the CTD Police in cases of terrorism.