Rawalpindi-In a bizarre turn of events, a man allegedly kidnapped four transgender persons from Rawal Road by luring them to perform at a wedding ceremony and kept them at a deserted place where he along with his unknown accomplices stripped them naked and tortured them to take revenge of humiliation he had to meet at the hands of transgender persons.

Reportedly, the man sexually assaulted one of the four transgender persons. Police booked the man identified as Arslan Satti, hailing from Kotli Sattian and residing at Nilour Factory Area, along with 25 other unknown accomplices under kidnapping and sodomy charges and began investigation. However, no arrest was made so far. According to details, a man namely Arslan Satti visited a mansion of transgender persons located somewhere in Islamabad where he allegedly sodomised a transgender person.

In the meanwhile, other transgender persons caught him while committing the sin and beat him mercilessly with kicks, punches and shoes. The transgender persons also deprived him of cash and other valuables. Arslan Satti engineered a plan to take revenge from the transgender persons for which he hired Saeed Akbar alias Sana, Pervaiz aka Nagina, Romisa and Pinky against Rs10,000 for performing at a marriage ceremony on 24/7/2020.The man picked the four transgender persons in a car from Waris Khan area and brought them to a building where he along with his unknown accomplices stripped the transgender persons naked on gunpoint and beat them black and blue.

The victims approached police through Tahafuz Centre where they had also lodged a complaint by accusing Arslan Satti and 25 of his unknown accomplices of kidnapping them and sodomising Sana besides snatching cash and mobile phone from her.

Taking action, police booked 26 men under sections 365/377 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) with PS Waris Khan and started probe.

SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar Ali, when contacted, confirmed that Arslan Satti took his revenge by kidnapping and sodomising one of them on gunpoint. He said police are interrogating the case from different angles. He said raids are being conducted to arrest the accused.