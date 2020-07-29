Share:

Islamabad Police have arrested 15 outlaws including seven absconders in various areas of the city and recovered weapons and valuables from them, a police spokesman said.

According to details, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has ordered crackdown against criminals especially drug pushers.

Following these orders, DIG (Operations) Waqar-Uddin has directed all zonal officers to accelerate the efforts to curb the crime and drug pushing activities across the city and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

Margalla police team apprehended a bike lifter namely Azhar Khan and recovered stolen motorbike from him. Secretariat police arrested an accused and recovered stolen valuable from him. Kohsar police arrested accused Mumraiz and recovered one bottle wine from him. Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Waqar and recovered 20 liter alcohol from him.

Tarnol police arrested accused Nasir and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested Haris and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Khanna police arrested accused Rukhtaj and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him. Nilor police arrested accused Yasir Mehmood and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin has appreciated the performance of personal and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.