ISLAMABAD - An Afghan National Defence Forces soldier on Tuesday crossed over Torkham border into his country after receiving medical treatment in Pakistan for almost two weeks, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate here yesterday. It said that the medical treatment was provided to the Afghan soldier on the request of Afghan military authorities. "Afghanistan military authorities requested the Pakistan Army for medical treatment of an Afghan National Defence Forces soldier on July 14. The Afghan soldier was provided necessary medical care at the CMH Peshawar. After being fully recovered, the said soldier has been returned to Afghanistan today (Tuesday) at the Torkham border," said the ISPR press release.