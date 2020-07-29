Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday urged upon the welfare organizations, civil society and philanthropists to step forward in caring for financially weaker segments of the society during the difficult times of pandemic.

The President expressed these views during his visit to a shelter home set up by the government at Tarlai in the outskirts of Islamabad. He said helping poor and deserving people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha was a religious and national obligation.

According to a press statement issued by media office of the President, Dr. Alvi reviewed arrangements made for the homeless and needy at the shelter home and interacted with the people.

He instructed Managing Director Bait-ul-Maal Aun Abbas Bappi to take special care of elderly. He lauded the contribution of Saylani Welfare Trust for providing quality food to the helpless and labourers at shelter home.

Dr. Alvi also expressed satisfaction over the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) at the shelter home to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The President was given a briefing by Prime Minister’s Focal person for Shelter Homes Naseem-ur-Rehman about the measures taken to provide relief to the workers and out-of-town labourers.

Later, the President also visited a nearby market of sacrificial animals set up ahead of Eid-ul-Azha where he reviewed - implementation of SOPs and safety measures to control coronavirus.