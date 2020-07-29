Share:

Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas during question hour informed the session that about 250,000 stranded Pakistanis were repatriated from across the world. The National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that around 95 percent Pakistanis have been brought back home in about two-and-a-half months in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Majority of Pakistani Zaireen have also returned from Iran. She said that around 25 Zaireen are still living in Iran with their relatives and friends in Qom and Mashhad.

She said holy shrines in these cities are currently closed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in Iran.

Andleeb Abbas said the remaining Pakistani Zaireen are likely to return to the country by next flight of Iran Air from Tehran to Karachi tomorrow and via Taftan border.

The Parliamentary Secretary said that the Pakistan Embassy in Tehran and Consulates in Mashhad and Zahidan are in constant touch with the Pakistani community to ensure their wellbeing and their return to Pakistan.

Parliament passes “The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020”

Meanwhile, the National Assembly on Wednesday passed “The Anti-terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2020]” and “The United Nations (Security Council) (Amendment) Bill, 2020” with a majority vote amid sloganeering from the opposition benches.

This legislation is related to fulfill certain requirements of the Financial Action Task Force in order to bring Pakistan out of FATF’s grey list.

The legislation is aimed at empowering the federal government to direct authorities in Pakistan to implement various measures, in the Security Council resolutions including the freezing and seizure of assets, travel ban and arms embargo on the entities and individuals, who are designated on the sanctions list of the United Nations.

UN Security Council Resolution 1373 requires member states to implement counter terrorism measures, especially countering the financing of terrorism through their domestic laws. This obligation is implemented in Pakistan through Anti-Pakistan Act, 1997.