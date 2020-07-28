Share:

RAWALPINDI - An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday granted investigators a 13-day physical remand of four suspected killers for allegedly killing nine persons in a brazen armed attack in Miyal Village of Chontra.

Malik Danish, Malik Ikram, Muhammad Ashraf and Aqib (the sons, brother and nephew of master mind of armed attack Malik Rabnawaz Maachi respectively), who were arrested by police, were produced before ATC Special Judge Raja Qamar ul Zaman.

The suspects, whose faces were covered when they arrived at the court, were surrounded by officials of Punjab Elite Police Force.

The state prosecutor had originally requested the court for a 15-day physical remand so that investigators could interrogate the suspects besides recovering the weapons from their possession.

Briefing the court about the initial investigation, the prosecutor said that police had learned that the suspects along with other accomplices launched a brazen armed attack on houses of their opponents and murdered seven women and two children including a three-year-old girl to take revenge of murder of mother of Danish and Ikram.

On this, the judge allowed police to keep the suspects in custody for 13 days for investigation.

Chontra police booked some 25 men under Terrorism, murder and attempted murder charges on complaint of Nazar Abbas and had held 10 suspects so far.