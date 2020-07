Share:

LAHORE - Five Police personnel including an officer were martyred and four others injured in an exchange of fire in Chilas area of Diamer on Tuesday.

According to the central police office in Gilgit, the incident occurred when the Counter Terrorism Department police party raided to arrest a proclaimed offenders hiding in a house.

During the exchange of fire, two people were also killed. Police cordoned off the Ronei area and were searching the proclaimed offenders.