A Good Governance Council has been formed on directives of Usman Buzdar Chief Minister (CM) Punjab under his chairmanship.

According to details the council, which will be chaired by CM Punjab consists of Mian Mehmood ur Rashid, Yasmin Rashid, Yasir Humayun, Murad Raas , Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, Ansar Majeed Khan Niazi, advisor Asif Mehmood, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Ayesha Chaudhry, Malik taimoor Masood, Wasik Qayyum Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Latif Nazar and col Ejaz Minhas.

First session of the good governance council was held under Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, there was a consultation on the solution of people’s problem, betterment in service delivery and good governance in the session. The suggestions were considered on demonstrating best performance for the public.

Chief minister Usman Buzdar has said that many reforms have been introduced in the departments to provide outstanding service to the people of the province in two years.

He held the quantum of work done by PTI government during two years could not be done by the previous governments during 30 years.

I see the ground realities at site rather than sitting in the office, he added. On previous night I undertook a three hours detailed visit to Lahore and got awareness of people’s problem, the action was taken against those officers who showed negligence in their duties, I will also pay the surprise visit of cities other than Lahore.

He remarked PTI government will go to end limit to implement good governance . We will not allow anyone to become an obstacle in providing services to people, the feedback received in visiting without protocol helps in solving people’s problems, I am peoples representative and solving their problem is my responsibility, the briefing in cold rooms are different than ground realities.

He further said that provincial ministers and elected representatives will also visit their areas and solve problems facing people. We will remain in permanent contact with the party workers as well.