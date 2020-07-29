Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various parts of Lahore city for three hours late Tuesday night.

The Chief Minister inspected lockdown situation and civic facilities in Lahore and also expressed his anger over poor cleanliness arrangements in Mughalpura Police Station.

He expressed his indignation after listening to the public complaints gathered over there.

Buzdar took a strict action and few officers were suspended for showing negligence in duty and not maintaining poor cleanliness arrangements. He telephonically directed the LWMC officials to improve the cleanliness arrangements.

He inspected Cooper Road, Montgomery Road, Abbot Road, Empress Road, Mughalpura Link Road, Garhi Shahu Road, Baghbanpura, Canal Road, Jail Road, Gulberg Main Boulevard and other areas. He visited Mughalpura and Shadman police stations and also visited Shelter Home near Railway Station.

On the directions of CM, DSP Mughalpura Atif Meraj and SHO Mughalpura Police Station Tahir were suspended from service. The CM expressed his displeasure over the performance of CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed and SP Civil Lines Safdar Raza Kazmi.

Buzdar also expressed his anger over the performance of Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority Kamran Khan.

On the direction of CM, Director General Social Welfare has been suspended from service while he expressed his displeasure over the performance of DG Social Welfare Shahid Niaz.

Similarly, Additional DG PHA Tariq Ali Basra has been removed from his post and made an OSD. Municipal Officer (Infrastructure and Service) Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Anwar Sajid has been suspended from service. Chief Minister CM also expressed his indignation over the performance of DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarar and Deputy Commission Lahore Danish Afzaal. Buzdar expressed his displeasure over the performance of Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Capt (retd), Hammad Raza.

Buzdar asserted that whosoever delivers will remain on his post and remarked that he made a comprehensive visit to Lahore city last night and reviewed the cleanliness situation, street lights and other civic facilities for consecutive three hours.

He maintained that he visited police stations and listened to the public complaints and further added that he also met with people in Shelter Home and took stock of their problems.

CM stressed that wherever any deficiency or negligence came to surfaced, he took action after ascertaining the responsibility there and then.

CM disclosed that he would also make such surprise visits in future also.