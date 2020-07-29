Share:

PESHAWAR - Kamran Bangash, Special Assistant to KP Chief Minister for Information and Local Government, in collaboration with the German government, started regular distribution of safety kits to the Tehsil Municipal Administrations at Local Governance School, Hayatabad, received by the concerned TMOs.

On the other hand, Special Assistant Kamran Bangash also addressed the orientation session of the newly recruited architects in the Local Council Board.

Representatives of German agency GIZ and Additional Secretary of the Local Council Board Syed Rehman were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Bangash said with the cooperation of the German government, distribution of safety kits against Corona had started across the province.

He said best performance of the Local Government Department during Corona emergency was also praised by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.