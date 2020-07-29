Share:

Peshawar - China Study Center organized a webinar on “Pakistan-China Cooperation against COVID-19” at the University of Peshawar campus on Tuesday.

In his introductory remarks, Director China Study Center Prof Dr Zahid Anwar said that Pakistan and China cooperated with one another on many global and regional issues.

“The two countries have developed comprehensive and productive relationship in defense field and rewarding and enriching relationship in the economic field. With the outbreak of COVID-19, Pakistan and China joined hands against the pandemic which wreak havoc in the world. Today’s webinar highlights cooperation between the two countries to strengthen public health security,” he added.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr. Muhammad Asif in his welcome address said that all sectors of the society had been affected by COVID-19 and higher education was one of the most affected sector not only in Pakistan but also in the rest of the world.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Naghmana A. Hashmi in her keynote address said the COVID-19 further strengthened Pakistan-China friendship. She said China had successfully controlled the pandemic.

She discussed in detail how China supported Pakistan against COVID-19. “It was due to better coordination between Pakistan and China that COVID-19 did not transfer to Pakistan from China,” she claimed.