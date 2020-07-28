Share:

The temperature rises up to 48°C to 51°C in the summer season in Pakistan. The hot weather and the sun are hard to bear especially for people living in rural areas because there is no electricity in these remote areas. They have open houses made of wood comprising one to two rooms. During the day, when the sun is at its peak, children usually take a bath in lakes and streams. An ample number of little children have drowned while swimming in streams and lakes especially in the remote areas of Sindh. Seven children belonging to the city of Sehwan died while taking a bath in the river Indus a month ago. Parents remain unaware and no authority passes any laws on this. The government needs to address this grim issue.

ENGINEER WAQAR BADAR KANDHRO,

Larkana.